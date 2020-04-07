



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Deputies are trying to find the rightful owners of dozens of bicycles that were discovered at a homeless camp in the Placerville area recently.

The bikes were discovered during a recent outreach attempt by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the Placerville Police Department at the homeless camp.

Dozens of bicycles in various states of disrepair and completion were discovered.

After an investigation, deputies say they found many of the bicycles had been stolen.

Some bicycles people have since been reunited with their property, but deputies are still looking for the rightful owners of many of the bicycles. Photos of the bicycles have been posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page and anyone who recognizes their property is urged to contact them at hot@edso.org.

Deputies say three people who lived at the camp are now facing charges of possession of stolen property.