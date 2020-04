Coronavirus Unemployment: What if You’re Furloughed Or Your Hours Are Reduced?If you are furloughed without pay, you’re entitled to full unemployment, just like anyone else out of work. And if you’re furloughed with partial pay, you may qualify for partial benefits.

Job-Matching Website Launches Amid Coronavirus In CaliforniaThe governor says the jobs are out there, but since the website, Onward California, launched, only 8% of that unemployed population has logged in to check it out.

Have You Seen Ellie? Stockton Police Search For Puppy Taken During Burglary Stockton police are asking for the public's help finding a French Bulldog puppy that was taken during a residential burglary on Monday.

California Ventilators En Route To New York, Other States To Help With Coronavirus HospitalizationsThe California National Guard flew ventilators Tuesday to New York, New Jersey and Illinois as part of an effort to help other states manage a crush of coronavirus hospitalizations, the governor's office said.