



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A young man and woman are under arrest after allegedly leading officers on a chase in Stockton on Monday evening.

The incident started a little after 7:30 p.m. near Phelps and Seventh streets. Stockton police say officers tried to pull over a driver in that area, but he took off.

ALSO: CHP Employee Welcomed Back Home After Hospitalization For Coronavirus

Officers chased the suspects until the car was disabled, prompting the driver to get out and run. That driver was quickly arrested, police say.

A passenger also got out and ran, but she was also quickly taken into custody.

Police say a stolen, loaded handgun that was allegedly tossed by the suspects was later found by officers.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Tommy Nguyen. He’s facing evading, resisting arrest, traffic and weapons charges. The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Marissa Vergara, is facing resisting arrest and weapons charges.