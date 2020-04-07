



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are now more places to get tested for the coronavirus in the greater-Sacramento area.

A free drive-up clinic opens Wednesday near San Joaquin General Hosptial. It’s operated by the same company that’s already conducting tests at Cal Expo, Verily.

Eligible persons must be 18 years or older, live in San Joaquin or Sacramento County, and must be willing to electronically sign the COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Based on the COVID-19 screener and testing appointment availability, individuals will learn whether they qualify for testing and be provided a testing location appointment.

To see if you qualify for testing in Sacramento or San Joaquin County, head to projectbaseline.com.

In Auburn, Vista Complete Care will offer drive-thru testing on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. Patients eligible for drive-thru testing must present to the test site with the required documents: a signed Signed LabCorp Requisition from your physician (LabCorp test code: 1339900) and a copy of their insurance card, photo ID and demographics page.

Uninsured patients who need evaluations, the tests will cost $115 for established patients and $145 for new patients plus $60 COVID-19 test.

Solano County is also offering drive-thru testing for first responders, health care workers, and essential workers. This testing site runs from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.

The public health department said the testing site has a turn-around time of 1-3 days, using a self-administered nasal swab instead of the nasopharyngeal swab.

Right now, the site is only for symptomatic medical workers who work or live in Solano County by appointment only. For more information call the Coronavirus Warmline at (707) 784-8988 or COVID19@SolanoCounty.com.