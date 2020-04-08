



FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Isolating during the stay-at-home order can cause anxiety for anyone, but for addicts in recovery, quarantine could be that much more difficult.

New Dawn Treatment Center says their intake rate has increased since the spread of the virus. Counselors point to loneliness and isolation during the quarantine as the reason for that.

“People needing help and treatment during this time. It doesn’t just stop because the world is in crisis,” Danielle Frankie, Director at New Dawn Treatment Center, said.

Certified drug and alcohol counselors suggest, regardless of the stage of recovery you may be in, connection is crucial. You may not be able to go to your regular group meeting or meet face-to-face with a sober buddy, but there are still ways to connect and stay busy.

“Attending virtual meetings via Zoom or finding a recovery podcast that you like to listen to. It’s just finding your niche and what you enjoy during the day,” Frankie said.

New Dawn Treatment Center says they are being safe with their resident clients and counselors, checking temperatures every day as a precaution.