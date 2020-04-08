  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) — A Woodland man has been arrested on suspicion of prowling in an Auburn neighborhood, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday night along the 200 block of Brook Road.

Auburn police say a man was spotted looking into a vehicle with a flashlight in that neighborhood. Thanks to a good description of the suspect, officers who responded quickly detained the man.

After an investigation, police arrested 28-year-old Dwayne Durant on suspicion of prowling.

Police allege Durant was also working with a second subject, but that person has yet to be taken into custody.

Durant has been booked into Placer County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.

