CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested this week on charges related to a domestic violence incident last year.
The sheriff’s office said it received a report from a victim on March 6 about a domestic violence incident that happened in 2019. The victim told the office a Calaveras County correctional officer committed the crimes against the victim while off duty.
After taking the report, the investigation was turned over to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest issues.
The DA’s office has decided to bring forth charges against the officer, who was placed on leave and is no longer working at the county jail.
The sheriff’s office did not release any other information about this incident.