DAVIS (CBS13) — The roof of a condemned building collapsed overnight Wednesday on G Street in Davis.

The wall is now leaning on the Taco Bell next door. Officials say the Taco Bell, which was open for takeout, is now closed. It was not damaged in the collapse.

Since the collapse, the building has continued to move throughout the day, so a chain-link fence was put up around it.

City officials said they had not been able to reach the condemned owner until Wednesday. They say the owner is now working with the city to demolish the building as soon as possible.

The building will not impact traffic in the area.