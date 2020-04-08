Wildlife Rescue OverwhelmedA local wildlife rescue group has been bombarded with calls about animals in distress after they say coronavirus concerns have nearly shut down the county and state agencies that usually help.

1 hour ago

More Than 1,600 Medical Workers Diagnosed With Coronavirus In CaliforniaThe California Department of Public Health says the health workers were exposed at work, in public, and through travel.

2 hours ago

Pinpointing The PandemicA new Sacramento County website zeroes in on the number of coronavirus cases by zip code.

2 hours ago

Hope For At-Risk KidsFor some kids, school serves as an escape from a harsh home reality. During the stay-at-home orders, those children lose that much-needed escape.

2 hours ago

Staying Sober In A LockdownIsolating during the stay-at-home order can cause anxiety for anyone, but for addicts in recovery, quarantine could be that much more difficult.

2 hours ago