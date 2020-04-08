



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been the biggest complaint from those fighting this virus: “We need more protection.” Now millions of masks are heading to California.

From your UPS driver to the person checking out your groceries, Governor Gavin Newsom hopes the plan to bring 200 million masks a month to the state will go beyond protecting those on the front lines.

Overton Clayborne is a security guard in downtown Sacramento. He said he knows he’s needed to keep downtown Sacramento safe.

“I secure the perimeter and make sure people aren’t hanging around where they shouldn’t be hanging out,” Clayborne said.

He’s grateful for his job and will be one of the thousands of people outside of medical staff still working during the pandemic. He hopes he’ll be one of the essential workers given personal protective equipment in the coming weeks. The governor said he wants to provide for “front line workers walking the streets.”

Postman Hank Carter is delivering mail, and he’s on the hunt for hand sanitizer.

“Every store you go into, they don’t have it, so I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Carter said.

But if the governor offers him a mask, he says, “You give it to me, I’ll use it.”

Governor Newsom says he will use the state’s “purchasing power” to bring 150 million N95 masks and 50 million surgical masks on a monthly basis to the state.

“As these supplies arrive, as we see more certainty, we will be in a much better position to help support the efforts of FEMA,” said Governor Newsom.

California has signed multiple contracts with non-profits and a California-based manufacturer, but the masks will be made overseas.

“There has been engagement with a number of very, very powerful and very helpful non-governmental and community-based organizations,” said Mark Ghilarducci, the California Director of Office Of Emergency Management.

The money to fund the program is coming from the aid package approved last month, and the state’s disaster relief fund.