Here are the latest coronavirus headlines for April 8, 2020.
- 6:51 a.m.: Hard-won bans to reduce the use of plastics — and particularly plastic shopping sacks — across the U.S. have come under fire amid worries about the virus clinging to reusable bags, cups and straws.
- 6:21 a.m.: White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says officials are looking at whether social distancing guidelines could be relaxed in some areas at the end of the month. Follow live updates.
Here are some stories from Tuesday you might have missed:
- Placerville Vice Mayor Shares Story After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Closures: Golf Courses Among Sites To Close in Yuba County Health Order, Sacramento Courses Still Open
- Coronavirus And Homeless: Sacramento City Council Approves $15M Homeless Response Plan
- Coronavirus Testing: Several Counties Opening New Testing Sites This Week
- Coronavirus Innovation: Airmen 3D Printing Face Shields For Travis AFB Medical Staff
- Church Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Order Spark Death Threats
- Trucking Through Coronavirus Pandemic: Drivers Describe New Changes On The Road
- Coronavirus Creativity: Hairstylist Providing Virtual Coloring Help
- Job-Matching Website Launches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Go here to tell us about businesses offering pick-up or delivery during the pandemic.