Coronavirus:Track today's latest major developments in the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus


Here are the latest coronavirus headlines for April 8, 2020.

Here are some stories from Tuesday you might have missed:

Comments

Leave a Reply