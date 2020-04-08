WrestleMania 36 Delivers; Drew McIntyre Captures WWE ChampionshipThis year's WrestleMania, staged without a live audience, saw 10 titles defended with five changing hands over two nights that WWE fans won't soon forget.

"Stay Safe": Sacramento Kings Guard Kyle Guy's Grandfather Dies From CoronavirusSacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy announced on social media the death of his grandfather from coronavirus and urged people to take the pandemic seriously by complying with the statewide stay-at-home order.

'It's Like A Modern Day Sparta, They Train These Kids Up To Be Fighters': Alzo Slade On Showtime's 'Vice' & Wrestling In RussiaThe VICE correspondent explains why Russia has become a hot bed for top flight wrestlers and mixed martial artists.

'This Year’s WrestleMania Most Important Of All-Time,' Says WWE Superstar Kofi KingstonWWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about competing in WrestleMania 36, which coronavirus forced to be pre-recorded without a live audience.