MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding a man suspected of looting a Modesto grocery store and allegedly assaulting an employee who tried to stop him.

Exactly when the incident happened isn’t clear, but the Modesto Police Department posted a wanted picture of the suspect on Wednesday.

Investigators say the man, Modesto resident Nicolas Cardenas, allegedly stole more than $400 in items from a Save Mart in the city.

An employee who tried to detain him was then allegedly assaulted by Cardenas, police say.

Cardenas is now wanted on charges of robbery and looting.

Anyone who sees Cardenas or knows where he might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.