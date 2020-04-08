GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Already strained over the coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank of Nevada County now down one of their box trucks after a vandal targeted it.

Sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, a vandal struck one of the food bank’s trucks parked in Grass Valley at their facility and smashed out two of its windows.

While nothing appears to have been stolen, the suspect did rifle the cab and glove box.

Another vehicle nearby was also damaged, the food bank says.

No description of any possible suspects has been given.

The box truck is the Nevada County food bank’s main cold storage source, officials say. With the truck now out of commission until it gets repaired, the food bank is looking for other ways to store and transport food – especially with the Easter holiday coming up.

Officials at the food bank say the number of people they service has quadrupled during the coronavirus crisis. Normally, they serve around 200-300 people a week; right now, they’re up to 1,800-1,900.