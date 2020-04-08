Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are searching for several carjacking suspects in North Sacramento early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just off of Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol says three people were inside a reported stolen vehicle when it was located by police.
One person was detained, but two people are still on the run.
A perimeter has been set up in the area of Penrose Street and Jessie Avenue.
Officers are searching the canal in the area, believing the suspects may be hiding in there.