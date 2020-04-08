SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of licking groceries inside a South Lake Tahoe grocery store.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Safeway on Johnson Lane. Police say officers were told that a woman had put some jewelry that was for sale inside the store on her hands, then allegedly started licking them.

She was then seen loading more merchandise into her shopping cart.

Officers were able to stop the suspect inside the store. The woman – identified as 53-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Jennifer Walker – had no means to buy any of the items, police say. She was later arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Walker had a shopping cart full of items totaling about $1,800, police say, but all of it had to be disposed of over concerns about cross-contamination.