Irate Lincoln Homeowner Accused Of Ramming Tree Trimmers’ Truck With His ATVDeputies say a homeowner in Lincoln allegedly rammed his ATV into the truck of PG&E-contracted tree trimmers. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says this wasn’t the first confrontation the homeowner had with the workers, either. Katie Johnston reports.

12 minutes ago

California Bringing In New Equipment To Sterilize Used N95 MasksThe new tech is certified by the FDA and CDC and can be used for up to 80,000 masks per day.

3 hours ago

California Stockpiling Masks Amid Coronavirus OutbreakGov. Newsom said the state will be buying around 200 million masks per month.

3 hours ago

Vigilant Citizen Helps Deputies Catch Mail Theft Suspects In Granite BayA pair of suspected mail thieves were arrested in Granite Bay after a vigilant citizen spotted them in the act and reported them to authorities. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 4/8/20The latest headlines.

7 hours ago