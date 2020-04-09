MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The scene at the FoodMaxx parking lot along the 2000 block of W. Briggsmore Avenue.

Modesto police say they got a report of shots being fired a little before 6 a.m. Officers who responded to the area found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

MPD is conducting an investigation at 2020 W. Briggsmore Avenue. Expect a heavy police presence this morning. There is limited information available at this time. We will provide updates as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/bem6URTjsX — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 9, 2020

That person as taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this point.

Few details were available on any possible suspects, but police believe two people ran away from the scene.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate the scene.