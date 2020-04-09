Coronavirus:Track today's latest major developments in the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The scene at the FoodMaxx parking lot along the 2000 block of W. Briggsmore Avenue.

Modesto police say they got a report of shots being fired a little before 6 a.m. Officers who responded to the area found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

That person as taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this point.

Few details were available on any possible suspects, but police believe two people ran away from the scene.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area as officers continue to investigate the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply