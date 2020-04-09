



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is doing more to try and help the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

At his daily press conference on COVID-19 updates, Newsom announced that California will be providing healthcare workers with hotel rooms at no or low costs.

The help comes over healthcare workers’ fears that they could be infecting a loved one when they come home after a long day at work, as well as concerns about working long hours and driving home with little sleep.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: Healthcare workers to get "deep discounts" — or 100% reimbursement vouchers for low-income caretakers — for accommodation. 150+ hotels in CA have agreed to participate so far.

New website for info is: https://t.co/tO1IcT6YmJ@CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 9, 2020

Newsom said he has heard about healthcare workers sleeping in their cars overnight.

“Instead of continuing to absorb those stories, we wanted to do something more and do something better,” Newsom said.

Healthcare workers will be eligible for deep discounts, or even 100 percent reimbursement vouchers for low-income caretakers.

More than 150 hotels in California have agreed to participate, Newsom said.

With the tens of thousands of people who have applied to participate in California’s Help Corps, Newsom also noted how several airlines have committed to offering free travel for those workers.

“By the way, that’s an open-ended commitment until this crisis passes,” Newsom said.

A website has been set up that will compile all the deals for healthcare workers: http://CalTravelStore.com.