Coronavirus:Track the latest news and developments in the battle against COVID-19
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMTommy
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect in the area Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Police said in a series of tweets that an air unit is assisting the officers in searching for the suspect, who was described as a white male adult wearing black jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.

The department did not release any information regarding what the individual is suspected of.

Police said a K9 is also assisting with the search and encourage anyone who lives in the area to remain indoors.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to immediately contact 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply