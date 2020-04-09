Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect in the area Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.
Police said in a series of tweets that an air unit is assisting the officers in searching for the suspect, who was described as a white male adult wearing black jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.
The department did not release any information regarding what the individual is suspected of.
Police said a K9 is also assisting with the search and encourage anyone who lives in the area to remain indoors.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to immediately contact 911.