SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is lighting some of the major landmarks around town blue in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday night, several buildings and other structures started turning blue.

Sacramento leaders urged residents to do the same with their homes.

“Let’s do this not only to show solidarity to our health care workers and first responders, but to all the essential workers whose jobs put them at personal risk on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement.

City leaders say the idea to turn buildings blue was inspired by Great Britain turning the tower of Windsor Castle blue in support of the National Health Service.

Sacramento landmarks that are being lit blue include Old City Hall, Memorial Auditorium, Capitol Mall, the Sacramento City College pedestrian bridge and the Old Sacramento tunnel linking to downtown.

People who can’t light their house blue can also participate by tying a blue ribbon around a tree – or even putting up Christmas lights.