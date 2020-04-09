Coronavirus:Track today's latest major developments in the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A young man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 17-year-old dead back in December.

The incident originally happened back on Dec. 20, 2019 along the 7500 block of Coral Lane. Stockton police responded to investigate a shooting and found a teenager had been shot.

That teen later died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, with the help of several agencies, Stockton police arrested 18-year-old Keioni Carter in connection to the case.

Carter was arrested in Hayward, police say. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still not clear.

