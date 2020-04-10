SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California leaders say the state is making good progress in flattening the coronavirus surge of patients.

But they warned that Californians need to continue social distancing.

“It really does depend on us continuing to do what we’ve been doing, which is staying at home,” said California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

NEW: CA has 19,472 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19. 2,897 of those cases are in our hospitals. 1,145 of those are in the ICU.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 10, 2020

Some encouraging numbers were announced at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s daily press conference on Friday that showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is starting to level off.

Dr. Ghaly noted the correlation between people moving around less and the curve flattening.

He also warned that losing focus on physical distancing, especially with the Easter weekend coming up, could cause the curve to go up quickly.

“Being home over this coming weekend is of vital importance for all of us,” Dr. Ghaly said. “It’s a way to protect our communities, protect our neighbors and protect our families.”

On Easter Sunday services, @GavinNewsom stresses the importance of physical distancing: Practice your faith, but do so in a way that allows you to keep yourself safe and helps keeps other healthy, and does justice to the teachings of Christ, God and others. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 10, 2020

Newsom avoided giving any firm date or range when the stay-at-home order will be lifted in California.

“No one can impact this more than you,” Newsom said. “Your decision will determine what the state and federal government will do in this respect.”

The governor stressed the importance of people of faith to continue to practice physical distancing during Easter celebrations.