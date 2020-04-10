SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sunshine and seventies added on top of a holiday weekend: it’s the perfect mix for a weekend outside, but not quite right during the coronavirus pandemic.

Easter weekend is usually a time for packed church pews, community Easter egg hunts and even cookouts. But in 2020, the holiday looks a little different.

“I only live with one person,” Brittany Reilly said. “So just a small Easter this year.”

It’s the reality for people like Reilly and everyone in the region. Churches are closed, state parks shut down to vehicles and family gatherings are limited to only those you live with.

These orders have been put into place by several counties in the Sacramento area. Governor Gavin Newsom has even added a little more public pressure.

“I know all of us are developing anxiety and cabin fever and want to get out,” Newsom said in a Friday afternoon press conference. “I know the weather’s improving throughout the state of California. Let’s continue to hold the line.”

So what can a person do on a beautiful holiday weekend?

Local health departments suggest a backyard egg hunt with those in your immediate household. Hiking trails are still accessible by foot, as long as it’s done with people you live with and still properly distanced from others. But the best thing health experts say you can do to enjoy the outdoors is with a simple walk, run or bike ride.

Barmack Rassi took advantage of the day on Friday to do just that. He said getting fresh air is necessary to stay sane.

“You’ve got to watch your mental health,” Rassi said. “Do it safely and try to enjoy.”

If you’re in Sacramento County, golf courses are still open so long as you abide by social distancing rules.

Experts recommend whatever you choose to do, do it close to home and stay safe.

Something Reilly feels California is doing well.

“Everyone has done such a good job of being able to come outside and still maintaining distance so we can enjoy it,” Reilly said.

Some grocery stores are closed on Easter Sunday, so if you choose to cook an Easter dinner for your home – know what’s open. Some local restaurants, like Capitol Garage, Zocalo or Fixins Soul Kitchen, are serving up Easter brunch or dinner right to your doorstep.

You can also sit on your porch or patio and livestream local music starting Saturday as part of the Sacramento Bee’s new ‘Band Together’ live concert series on their Facebook and website.