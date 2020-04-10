3 Men Suspected Of Squatting Inside Roseville BuildingThree suspected squatters were arrested after they were discovered by a maintenance worker inside a Roseville building.

Teen Struck, Killed By Car On Hazel Avenue Near OrangevaleA teenage boy was struck and killed by a car near Orangevale on Friday morning, authorities say.

'Do Not Fall For It!' Scammers Send Out Fake Stimulus Checks, Ask For Small FeesAs Americans wait to get their hands on their stimulus checks, scammers are trying just about everything to get a piece of the action.

‘We Can't Just Sit On Assets When We Can Save Lives’: Gov. Newsom Defends Loaning Ventilators To National StockpileCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom reassured residents Thursday the state has enough ventilators to meet its projected needs, after some questioned his decision to lend 500 machines to other states in crisis.