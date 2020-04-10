STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Stockton on Thursday night.

The incident happened a little before 9 p.m. along the 400 block of E. Flora Street.

Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a report of a stabbing and soon found that a 23-year-old man was the victim. That man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.

Later on Friday, Stockton police arrested 28-year-old Thomas Cochran in connection to the incident. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing homicide charges.

The victim’s name has not been released by police.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.