SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 7,000 hotel rooms across the state will be filled with homeless people at risk for contracting the Coronavirus.

The phrase “stay at home” means something a lot different to our area’s homeless community. Business leaders hope the state’s effort will lead to bigger changes for the homeless community once this pandemic is over.

The county is housing the first 25 homeless people in hotels this week. The Vagabond Executive Inn wants to be next. Fresh towels, clean sheets and a space to call their own – it will be how some of California’s most vulnerable will be living soon.

“We have an underutilized asset in the hotel,” said David Holmes, General Manager of the Vagabond Executive Inn.

He thinks his hotel is the perfect space to house the homeless, many of whom are sick and living in shelters or on the street.

“That’s what we do as innkeepers. We shelter,” said Holmes.

But Holmes says not everyone wants to host.

“Some innkeepers welcome the opportunity and wish to serve the community, but others are are a little reticent, probably for the safety of their future guests and employees,” Holmes said.

Moving people into hotels means a $15 million plan to get homeless indoors.

It’s funded by federal and state cash. People who have tested positive for the virus will get first priority. Then, priority goes to those who are waiting for test results, were exposed, or are over 65.

But Holmes hopes the program will make a lasting impact on this community facing a growing homeless crisis.

“Hopefully they’ll get back on their feet and come back when they’re not a part of the government program,” said Holmes.

Yet, the hospitality industry has been struggling to stay afloat.

“Most of the business we’ve had, 90 percent of it is now gone,” said Holmes.

Only three staff members are left, and even Holmes himself helps out at the front desk.

He says the hotel wont make much money from the government program. If the Vagabond is selected, the hotel would take note from the 5 other sister hotels across the state who are already housing the homeless affected by this virus.

“We definitely are opening our doors to serve the community and the vulnerable population in Sacramento. It’s been an issue for a long time, and we’re sort of in the heart of it in downtown,” said Holmes.

He’s hopeful the community will appreciate that and still come back long after this pandemic is over.

“Hopefully as people learn more and reflect back on where they’ve been our opening our doors will be looked upon as the right thing,” said Holmes.

As of this week, at least two members of Sacramento’s homeless population have tested positive for the virus.