Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A second suspect is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in the parking lot of a FoodMaxx, the Modesto Police Department said.
MODESTO (CBS13) – A second suspect is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in the parking lot of a FoodMaxx, the Modesto Police Department said.
Modesto police are asking the public for help in locating Sailiuta Matau, 32, of Modesto.
The department said Matau has a warrant for the homicide of Donald Patterson, which happened in the 2000 block of W. Briggsmore Avenue.
MORE: Man Dies After Early Morning Shooting At Modesto Grocery Store Parking Lot
Police said Matau should be considered armed and dangerous.
Detectives arrested Kahlil Thorne, 19, on homicide and attempted robbery charges Thursday afternoon. He has been booked in the Stanislaus County Jail.