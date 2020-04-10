Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Public health officials have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Stanislaus County.
Stanislaus County Public Health said the decedent was an adult male with underlying conditions.
Further details surrounding the individual were not released.
As of 6:25 p.m. on Friday, the county has reported a total of 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the 116 cases, 59 have recovered.