STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Public health officials have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Stanislaus County.

Stanislaus County Public Health said the decedent was an adult male with underlying conditions.

Further details surrounding the individual were not released.

As of 6:25 p.m. on Friday, the county has reported a total of 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the 116 cases, 59 have recovered.

