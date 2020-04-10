STIMULUS PAYMENT:The IRS has set up a page where non-filers can file a tax return and receive their payment.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Health, Rio Vista News


RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Lira’s Supermarket in Rio Vista announced on Friday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The supermarket sent out a letter to the community saying that the employee contacted the store by phone to notify them of the positive diagnosis.

The store said the employee has not been in since April 5 and that they are committed to remaining open while implementing protections for customers and employees.

Lira’s said all other employees were notified and urge customers to continue practicing social distancing.

As of Friday evening, Solano County has reported a total of 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Comments

Leave a Reply