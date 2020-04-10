Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenage boy was struck and killed by a car near Orangevale on Friday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened a little after 6 a.m. near Hazel and Oak avenues.
California Highway Patrol says a driver was headed down Hazel Avenue when the boy ran across the road and was struck. The driver called 911 and stayed at the scene, officers say.
Medics pronounced the teen – who is believed to be between 13-15 years old – dead at the scene, CHP says.
It’s unclear why the teen was running across Hazel Avenue.
Southbound Hazel Avenue remains closed for the investigation. It’s unclear when it will reopen.