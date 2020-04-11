Stolen Coronavirus Test Sample Returned To Davis Hospital; Thief SoughtA coronavirus sample awaiting lab testing was found in a CVS shopping cart and authorities are searching for the man who stole it from Sutter Davis Hospital, the Davis Police Department said.

Sacramento County Golf Courses Remain Open, Packed With PeopleEven amid the coronavirus crisis, Saturday was a busy day for golf courses across Sacramento County, like Haggins Oaks. The parking lot was packed with cars as golfers hit the green, but not everyone was happy about their decision.

Suspect In Critical Condition After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Sacramento Foods Co.A suspect wanted in connection to an attempted homicide out of Marysville is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting near a Foods Co., the Sacramento Police Department said.

Demand For Drug Studied As Possible Coronavirus Treatment Causes Shortage For Those Who Rely On ItA drug used to treat autoimmune diseases like malaria and rheumatoid arthritis is being studied as a possible treatment for coronavirus, but as we report, the new demand is making it harder for people who rely on that medicine to find it.