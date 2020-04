Coronavirus Concerns: Approx. 300 Inmates In Stanislaus County To Be Released Following Statewide Bail OrderApproximately 300 inmates in Stanislaus County will be released on Monday as a result of a statewide emergency order that set bail at zero for lower-level offenses to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in jail populations, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday.

CHP: Vehicle Struck By Gunfire Along Hwy. 99 In South SacramentoThe California Highway Patrol said no one was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire along northbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday night.

Sideshow Activity Involving Approx. 150 Cars Results In 4 Arrests, Collision With CHP CarSideshow activity involving approximately 150 cars in South Sacramento resulted in four arrests and a collision with a California Highway Patrol vehicle, authorities said.

Auburn Mayor Faces Backlash For Facebook Posts Aimed At President Trump, White House’s Handling Of CoronavirusThere’s plenty of fallout in the town of Auburn following Mayor Bill Kirby’s words aimed at President Donald Trump and his supporters over the White House's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.