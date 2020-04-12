Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department said the shooting happened Sunday on the 9100 block of Lujan Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and police said this appears to be an isolated incident.
As of 4:35 p.m., detectives were still on the scene investigating. They said Lujan is closed between Egret and Los Torres drives.
No suspect information has been released.
More details to follow.