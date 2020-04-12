Filed Under:rancho cordova news

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the upper body Sunday afternoon in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department said they received a call from the victim’s just after 2:30 p.m. regarding the victim just being shot.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and was alert and talking. His identity has not been released.

A perimeter was been set up in the area as deputies search for the suspect who they said fled on foot.

