SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sideshow activity involving approximately 150 cars in South Sacramento resulted in four arrests and a collision with a California Highway Patrol vehicle, authorities said.

South Sacramento CHP said there were approximately 300 people in total in the area of Florin Road and Palmer House Drive.

The agency said everyone dispersed when officers arrived which resulted in a fleeing vehicle striking a patrol car. The vehicle had three occupants – an adult driver and two juveniles. CHP said the adult was arrested for fleeing the scene and the two juveniles will be arrested following medical clearance at the hospital where they were treated for complaints of pain. The officer is said to be OK.

South Sacramento CHP said the crowd dispersed along northbound Highway 99. One person, who CHP said was attempting to slow traffic to start the sideshow activity back up, was arrested and faces a charge of reckless driving.

The CHP Valley Division said the activity was first reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The Sacramento Police Department said sideshow activity in their jurisdiction in the area of Jacinto Avenue and Center Parkway has since dispersed.

CHP said sideshow activity is still flaring up in portions of South Sacramento. We will update you on this story as it continues to develop.