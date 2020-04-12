Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said no one was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire along northbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday night.
The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. along the highway near Mack Road, CHP said, and does not appear to be related to the sideshow activity going on in the area that landed four arrests and involved a vehicle striking a patrol car.
The agency said there are no lane closures in effect following the shooting. The driver pulled over along Florin Road to cooperate with CHP.
No further details were released.