Grass Valley Faces City Layoffs Amid Economic Crisis Caused By CoronavirusThe city of Grass Valley is looking to make job cuts in order to maintain essential services in the midst of the impending economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Suspected Burglar Recognized From Doorbell Camera Footage In ModestoPolice have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home in Modesto and officers say the homeowner's doorbell video footage helped to identify the suspect.

Facebook Removes Ad That Used Family Photo Without Permission, Claimed 4 Died Of COVID-19Eight years ago, the Ancich family had a professional photo taken for their holiday card, but last week that photo showed up again — this time in an ad on Facebook.

Stockton Police Department Reports Its First Case Of CoronavirusThe Stockton Police Department has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus.