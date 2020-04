Auburn Mayor Resigns After Making Controversial Comments About Pres. TrumpThe mayor of Auburn is stepping down after he made controversial comments aimed at President Trump's handling of the pandemic.

Fear, Anxiety Over Coronavirus Outbreak At Woodland Nursing HomeThe coronavirus outbreak has hit the most vulnerable in Yolo County. Health officials have responded to 35 positive cases in one Woodland nursing home. This accounts for about a third of all cases in the county.

Sac City Unified Students Begin Distance Learning During Coronavirus PandemicStarting distance learning without computers for students who need them wasn’t ideal for Sacramento City Unified School District but its superintendent says the district is working on getting more.

Grass Valley Faces City Layoffs Amid Economic Crisis Caused By CoronavirusThe city of Grass Valley is looking to make job cuts in order to maintain essential services in the midst of the impending economic crisis caused by the pandemic.