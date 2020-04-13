SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone home, the average price of gas continues to fall to prices not seen in years.

Some gas stations in California are already below $2 for a gallon of regular, but not up here in Sacramento just yet.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon, analysts say.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

In California, according to GasBuddy, there are several stations in the Farmersville area where gas prices have dropped to around $1.75 a gallon.

There are several stations in the Sacramento area hovering between $2.09-$2.17, per GasBuddy.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.