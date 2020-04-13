Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are now utilizing disinfectant technology to make sure their cars stay clean, so they can stay healthy.
It’s all apart of the new tactic the department is using amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re using disinfectant foggers in their cars, and shining a UV light inside of their vehicles to check for contamination.