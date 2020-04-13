Man Dies After Stabbing In North SacramentoOfficers are investigating a stabbing that has left a man dead in Sacramento on Monday morning.

What If California Faces A Disaster During The Coronavirus Pandemic?California has evacuation plans for earthquakes, floods, mudslides and, of course, wildfires, but what if one of those disasters occurs as the state is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak when everyone is being urged to stay home?

Central California Sees Gas Prices Plunge Below $2 A Gallon Amid CoronavirusWith the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone home, the average price of gas continues to fall to prices not seen in years.

7 People Fined For Going To Santa Cruz For Drinks, Violating Stay-At-Home OrderThe cost of going out on a Saturday night just keeps going up and up.