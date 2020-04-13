Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a stabbing that has left a man dead in Sacramento on Monday morning.
The scene is along the 2100 block of Catskill Way, near Del Paso Boulevard.
Sacramento police say officers responded just after 5 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. A man believed to be in his 50s was found with a stab wound outside.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police say they incident is now a homicide investigation. No suspect information was immediately available, however.
The name of the victim has not been released at this point.