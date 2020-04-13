



Starting distance learning without computers for students who need them wasn’t ideal for Sacramento City Unified School District but its superintendent says the district is working on getting more.

The district has ordered nearly 20,000 and has distributed 12,000 so far.

‘Part of this is responding to the critical needs that we knew we were going to have to face,” said District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

Megan McCall’s 5th-grade daughter Madison is getting used to distance learning.

“Actually giving me like real school work instead of just saying oh read for 30 minutes, do science for 30 minutes,” Madison said.

McCall has a computer for her daughter to use, but not all families do.

The district says students can join virtual learning by telephone and while distance learning has started, the district says these first few days will operate similar to the first week of school where parents and students get to know learning material.

Teachers will also be establishing how work will be turned in and how students will interact.

“It’s only been day one and she kind of sped through stuff so now I have to take some time of going in and looking at it seeing what she did and are we on the right track,” McCall said.