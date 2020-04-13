Central California Sees Gas Prices Plunge Below $2 A Gallon Amid CoronavirusWith the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone home, the average price of gas continues to fall to prices not seen in years.

7 People Fined For Going To Santa Cruz For Drinks, Violating Stay-At-Home OrderThe cost of going out on a Saturday night just keeps going up and up.

Coronavirus Concerns: Approx. 300 Inmates In Stanislaus County To Be Released Following Statewide Bail OrderApproximately 300 inmates in Stanislaus County will be released on Monday as a result of a statewide emergency order that set bail at zero for lower-level offenses to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in jail populations, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday.

CHP: Vehicle Struck By Gunfire Along Hwy. 99 In South SacramentoThe California Highway Patrol said no one was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire along northbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Sunday night.