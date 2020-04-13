SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — New photos show the damage done to a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was involved in a collision while breaking up a sideshow over the weekend.

CHP says officers responded just after 6 p.m. Sunday near Florin Road and Palmer House Drive to break up a large sideshow that was reported in the area. About 300 people and 100-150 cars were at the scene, officers say.

Everyone dispersed when officers arrived, officers say, which resulted in a fleeing vehicle striking a patrol car. The vehicle had three occupants – an adult driver and two juveniles. CHP said the adult, identified on Monday as 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident Christian Alvarado Michaca, was arrested for fleeing the scene.

The officer inside the patrol vehicle struck was not hurt, CHP says.

Another person was arrested later when the dispersed crowd started doing more sideshow activity along northbound Highway 99, authorities say.