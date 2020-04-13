Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual RaceElk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream.

XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates EmployeesThe XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.

Masters Rewind: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Reminisce About Classic Wins At AugustaCBS Sports revisits the classic Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wins by re-airing the final round of the 2014 and 2019 Masters with player commentary.

Report: MLB Considering Eliminating National, American Leagues For 2020, Going With Spring Training DivisionsThe league is reportedly considering a radical realignment for 2020 according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.