Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers made an unexpected discovery inside of someone’s guitar case during a traffic stop over the weekend.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon along the 2400 block of East Oak Street.
Stockton police say officers pulled someone over in that neighborhood for an unstated reason, then started searching his car.
During that search, they came across a guitar case. Inside that case, officers discovered a gun and some ammunition.
Officers eventually arrested 20-year-old Sebastian Martinez. He is facing weapons charges and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.