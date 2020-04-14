



— If you’re kids are stuck at home and burned out on movies and video games, here’s another option if they’ve still got a case of cabin fever.

As most schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible, the audiobook service owned by Amazon, is offering free streams on selected children’s stories.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open,” Audible said on its website. “Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories.”

A typical subscription to Audible is $14.95 per month.

Audible is offering books in six different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Italian.

Stories entertain. They teach. They keep young minds active, alert, and engaged. And this curated collection is FREE for everyone: https://t.co/3b2jS64fQc — Audible (@audible_com) March 19, 2020

Stories are divided into several categories, including Harry Potter, Littlest Listeners, Elementary, Tween, Teen, Literary Classics and Folk & Fairy Tales for All.

The free stories can be streamed on desktops, laptops, phones or tablets, Audible said.

Examples of free books include “Winnie the Pooh,” “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “Aladdin,” “Jane Eyre” and “The Call of the Wild.”

And you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy them.

“We hope that Audible Stories will offer children-and everyone-some respite during these unsettling times,” the company said in a press release announcing the service.