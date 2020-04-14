SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the plan to start reopening California as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs, but stopped short of giving an exact timeline.

He also warned that things won’t be the same.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Newsom and California’s public health director explained the six factors officials will be considering in order to start loosening stay-at-home restrictions.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: "This will not be a permanent state," the Governor said, acknowledging the impact the stay-at-home order has had on California families and businesses. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 14, 2020

The exact criteria are as follows:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed. The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19. The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges. The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand. The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing. The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Newsom noted that California is not out of the woods yet, with the state still seeing an increase in positive coronavirus cases.

“As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before,” Newsom said.

When the stay-at-home order is eventually lifted, Dr. Sonia Y. Angell suggests: Restaurants may have fewer tables; face coverings are likely to become common in public. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 14, 2020

The governor called moving from the surge to the suppression phase possibly the most difficult part of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Sonia Angell – California’s public health director – said that even when the stay-at-home order is lifted, things will look different. Restaurants may have fewer tables and face coverings are likely to become more common in public, she said.

“Our goals moving forward, until we build immunity, we need to ensure we have the ability to care for the sick within our hospitals and prevent infection in people who are high risk,” Dr. Angell said.

Newsom urged Californians to keep social distancing, stressing it is the key to bending the curve.

“Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early,” Newsom said.

The governor also stressed that he didn’t want to wade into politics during the coronavirus fight and refused to comment on President Donald Trump’s declaration that he had the authority to order states to restart their economies.