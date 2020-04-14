Doctors Believe 49ers Super Bowl Loss May Have Helped Stem Early Coronavirus SpreadAfter three months of battling the Bay Area’s coronavirus outbreak, UCSF doctors have a unique take on the role the San Francisco 49ers loss in the Super Bowl may have played in slowing the early spread of the virus.

NASCAR Star Kyle Larson Fired After Sponsors Drop Him For Uttering Racial SlurKyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, completing a stunning downfall for the budding NASCAR star who uttered a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race and then watched nearly every one of his sponsors drop him.

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual RaceElk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream.

XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates EmployeesThe XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.