One Day After Dumping Kyle Larson For Using N-word, McDonald's Apologizes For Banning Black People From Chinese RestaurantOne of the major companies that cancelled its sponsorship of NASCAR star and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson for making a racist remark is itself coming under fire for banning black people from a restaurant in China.

CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.

Doctors Believe 49ers Super Bowl Loss May Have Helped Stem Early Coronavirus SpreadAfter three months of battling the Bay Area’s coronavirus outbreak, UCSF doctors have a unique take on the role the San Francisco 49ers loss in the Super Bowl may have played in slowing the early spread of the virus.

NASCAR Star Kyle Larson Fired After Sponsors Drop Him For Uttering Racial SlurKyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, completing a stunning downfall for the budding NASCAR star who uttered a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race and then watched nearly every one of his sponsors drop him.