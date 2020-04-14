UNEMPLOYMENT:Get answers to commonly asked questions about filing unemployment claims in California
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police searched for a knife attack suspect Tuesday night in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive.

According to Roseville Police Department spokesperson Rob Baquera, the reported attack happened around 10:26 p.m. Tuesday. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, who was described as a black male adult with shoulder-length dreadlocks style hair wearing all black, left the scene on a bicycle.

Rocklin Police assisted Roseville officers with support from a CHP helicopter as they searched for the suspect Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 916-774-5000.

